Star Wars Fans Are Wishing George Lucas A Happy Birthday

By 37 mins ago
When George Lucas first cracked the mainstream in 1973 with his second feature American Graffiti, the coming-of-age comedy which went on to enjoy huge box office success and become one of the most profitable movies in history, he probably never imagined that the rest of his life, career and legacy would be almost entirely defined by what he did next.

Star Wars was, is and will no doubt always be one of the most beloved and marketable brands in popular culture, and has long since gone on to launch a massive multimedia empire that turned Lucas into a billionaire, leaving its fingerprints all over Hollywood in the process. A New Hope helped revolutionize the way movies were merchandised and marketed, not to mention the groundbreaking special effects that would change the game altogether.

He also co-created Indiana Jones with Steven Spielberg, established one of the industry’s premiere visual effects houses in Industrial Light & Magic and much more. Indeed, for somebody who made their name as a filmmaker and only went on to direct six movies over the course of 34 years, four of which were Star Wars blockbusters, it’s a pretty incredible legacy.

As fans will no doubt know, the plaid enthusiast turns 77 years old today, and as you can see from the reactions below, folks all over the world have been wishing him a happy birthday.

Lucas is currently contently enjoying semi-retirement and focusing on philanthropy, although he’s well known to drop by the set of the various productions that take place in a galaxy far, far away to offer his expertise and insight. Star Wars is no doubt going to be around decades from now and still thriving long after he’s gone, which is an achievement in itself given that the property celebrates its 45th anniversary next year.

