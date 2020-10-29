Star Wars: The High Republic Reveals New Race Of Monsters

At this point, there’s no doubt that Star Wars: The High Republic is the next big project from Lucasfilm after the conclusion of the Skywalker Saga.

For now, there isn’t a lot that we know about the plot, other than the fact that it will take place 200 years before The Phantom Menace and depict the golden age of both the Galactic Republic and the Jedi Order. Still, it’s become increasingly clear that the writers have gone out of their way to turn this into an original and unique narrative. As the House of Mouse explains, the publishing initiative will add new worlds, new stories, and even new races to the lore of the galaxy far, far away.

To that end, the company has shared another snippet from their upcoming project just in time for Halloween. The new villains, or more precisely, their idea, came about when the team asked a simple question: “What scares the Jedi?”

Enter the Drengir, a race of incredibly dangerous amorphous creatures with tentacles and teeth. Pretty much the sort of thing you’d expect to see in a classic Lovecraftian story. According to Lucasfilm Publishing Director Michael Siglain in a new interview with StarWars.com, these plant-life creatures are sentient, and their ultimate goal is to “reap a terrible harvest across the galactic frontier.”

The Drengir will rise as the Jedi are dealing with the disaster of the Starlight Beacon at the beginning of the story. Of course, we already knew that the knights of “peace and justice” would be more powerful and dominating in this era, but it looks like that their merits will truly be put to test against the abominable creatures.

It’ll be interesting to see how the Drengir will match the Force powers and lightsaber skills of the Jedi in Star Wars: The High Republic, but they must be absolutely lethal, not to mention nimble, if they’ve managed to scare these light-side warriors.