‘Star Wars’ just had the perfect opportunity to leave nostalgia behind forever, and completely sh*t the bed

If there’s one thing that’s become an increasing irritation among Star Wars fans of multiple generations, it’s the Disney era’s love for all things nostalgic.

Whether it’s references, Easter Eggs, winks, and nods to films gone by, returning characters reprising roles they haven’t played in decades, or the rose-tinted glow of the glory days, things came to a head across the sequel trilogy. The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, and The Rise of Skywalker proved equally divisive for a number of reasons, but one of the most notable was the sci-fi saga’s reluctance to move forward.

Image via Lucasfilm

Tying itself in knots to thread a narrative throughline all the way from the beginning of a The Phantom Menace all the way through to The Rise of Skywalker was tough enough as it was given the scattershot release order of the various prequels, sequels, and spinoffs, but the announcement of Daisy Ridley’s return as Rey has underlined the fact that Lucasfilm will never let go of the past.

Don’t get us wrong, James Mangold directing a Star Wars blockbuster is awesome, and Dave Filoni has arguably earned the right to draw the Disney Plus mythos to a conclusion on the grandest canvas possible, but bringing back Rey Skywalker for a film set 15 years after the conclusion of the Skywalker Saga – which may or may not be officially designated as Episode X – has already proven to be a polarizing call.

There was never a better time for Star Wars to finally leave the past behind, but throwing Rey back into the mix indicates that it’s never gonna happen, at least not on Kathleen Kennedy’s watch.