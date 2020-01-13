Following the conclusion of the Skywalker saga, the Star Wars franchise is taking a brief break, but Lucasfilm is known to be developing various other movies behind the scenes. With Weiss and Benioff vacating their trilogy and Rian Johnson’s films on hold, the most recent talk had pointed to a pic set in the High Republic being the next one out the door. But a new report is saying that the much-discussed Knights of the Old Republic movie is also still in development.

FandomWire brings us the news, with the outlet claiming that their sources have informed them that both a film based on the video game series and a TV show are in the works. Of course, a big screen adaptation has been assured to be coming for a while now, with it widely reported last May that Alita: Battle Angel‘s Laeta Kalogridis is penning a script for the first installment in a potential trilogy. The news of a High Republic – that’s a separate, if similar, period in SW history – project suggested it might not be moving forward though, but apparently it still is.

A KOTOR TV show, meanwhile, existing separate but still connected to the movies, is something We Got This Covered first told you about months ago, shortly after the Kalogridis announcement, so FandomWire’s report here seems to confirm our scoop. And while they don’t have any further details on either project, it appears that Lucasfilm sees a lot of potential in expanding the KOTOR world onto the big and small screens. In fact, they might’ve even dropped the first hints at their upcoming plans in The Rise of Skywalker. Or rather, its Visual Dictionary.

Here's How Keanu Reeves Could Look As Darth Revan In Knights Of The Old Republic Movie 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The tie-in book to Episode IX reveals that different battalions of Emperor Palpatine’s Sith Eternal army are named after historic Sith Lords, with a Revan Squadron listed among them. This confirmed for the first time that Darth Revan, the main villain – though also originally a hero – of the games, is still part of modern Star Wars canon and not consigned to the old Expanded Universe/Legends timeline. And how exciting is that?

Tell us, though, are you looking forward to a Knights of the Old Republic movie and TV show? Sound off with your thoughts in the comments section below and stay tuned for further updates.