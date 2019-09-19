Star Wars Legend Mark Hamill Trolls George Lucas With Hilarious TBT Photo

We love a good Throwback Thursday in the movie business.

There’s no better time to crank open the archives and gaze into the days of cinema past – whether it’s a never-before-seen outtake from an old favorite, or a genuine nugget of nostalgia from a major Hollywood franchise. Like Star Wars, for instance.

Earlier today, former Lucasfilm head and all-around franchise veteran George Lucas shared a really rather incredible photo from the Original Trilogy. Embedded below, it captures the exact moment when Mark Hamill and the late, great Carrie Fisher discovered that their characters – namely Luke and Leia – were, in fact, twins. They’re the two pillars of the Skywalker family who were, sadly, separated at birth, only to reunite years later and thwart the Galactic Empire.

It’s an incredible story, one that forms the very foundations of the Star Wars franchise. But series legend Mark Hamill couldn’t resist a Twitter joke, and retweeted the original message from George Lucas with a caption of his own.

WRONG. This photo was taken the exact moment that Carrie & I first saw George Lucas' Bank Statement. pic.twitter.com/YA3NuPv7XO — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) September 18, 2019

We imagine that bank balance ballooned following the launch of Empire, not to mention the moment when Disney acquired Lucasfilm for $4 billion (and change) in 2012, laying the groundwork for what would become the Sequel Trilogy that we’re experiencing today.

It’s due to reach its own endgame in December thanks to the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which may well be remembered as Mark Hamill’s final appearance in the series – fitting, really, given that it’ll also mark Carrie Fisher’s own swan song, whose on-screen character Leia will feature quite prominently in Episode IX thanks to clever editing and some CGI magic. But rest assured, there won’t be any digital resurrections like those seen in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.