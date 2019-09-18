All The Star Wars Movies Icons For Disney Plus Have Been Revealed

With a digital catalog spanning Lucasfilm, Pixar and Marvel Studios, Disney Plus is a pretty formidable force in the world of entertainment.

Due to launch on November 12th, the online streaming platform will arrive with a number of big name titles, including Captain Marvel and The Mandalorian, the first live-action Star Wars TV series. It heralds a bold expansion of the Lucasfilm franchise, and, potentially, a sign of things to come in a post-Episode IX world.

But if you’re wanting to indulge in a little nostalgia, you’ll be pleased to hear that every live-action Star Wars movie – from The Phantom Menace right through until The Last Jedi – will be available on Disney Plus at launch. And now, thanks to one eagle-eyed Reddit user, we have a sneak peek at the official Disney Plus icon for each title, with a space reserved for the yet-to-be-released Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker.

The artwork is pretty consistent with previous theatrical posters, but this is no doubt a tantalizing tease of what’s to come. For the first time, all eight live-action Star Wars movies will be at our fingertips, with The Rise of Skywalker still to come in early 2020 (assuming Disney adheres to a similar timeline as Captain Marvel‘s Disney Plus debut), meaning we’ll be able to watch them again and again. Something that will no doubt come in handy once the franchise begins its post-2019 hiatus.

Let’s not forget, The Rise of Skywalker is being angled a genuine conclusion for the core movie saga, with the next Star Wars movie not expected until 2022. Game of Thrones duo David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are in charge of that one so, yeah, take from that what you will.