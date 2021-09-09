Star Wars Merch Uses Rey Skywalker Name, And Fans Have Thoughts

The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker split opinion right down the middle, but for very different reasons. A huge number of Star Wars fans loathed the wide-ranging changes Rian Johnson made to established canon, and the disconnect can be seen in the movie’s Rotten Tomatoes rating. Critics deemed it worthy of 91%, but audiences clearly disagreed, looking at the much lower 42% score.

However, almost everyone was in agreement that The Rise of Skywalker was a disappointing conclusion to the epic nine-film saga, and a 51% on the aggregation site is the lowest of any live-action Star Wars blockbuster. J.J. Abrams’ Episode IX felt like damage control to try and get the skeptics back onside, but in the end it was all sizzle and no steak, doubling down on fan service and nostalgia at the expense of the narrative.

Even the final scene of the film proved controversial, with Rey deciding to adopt the Skywalker surname just as the credits rolled. It hasn’t been mentioned much in canon since, but as you can see below, new Star Wars merch bearing the Rey Skywalker name has been generating mixed reactions online.

don’t know about you guys but im not spending one coin on any merchandise with the name “rey skywalker”. enjoy the lightsaber tho — dee⚡️is waiting for her nexus event (@thislilstangirl) September 8, 2021

Tuned in late for the SW toy livestream. But they're making a "Rey Skywalker" saber…felt immediate regret for having hope they we're dropping the last name off products — Shadow and Bin Bons🌋 (@LavaCastle) September 8, 2021

Watching the baby boys crying over Rey Skywalker in the Hasbro livestream chat adds ten years to my life. — Amber is meeting Hayden ⭕💫 (@rollyjogerjones) September 8, 2021

Seeing "Rey Skywalker" on official #StarWars merchandise is pretty damn cool. I believe this is the first we've seen it since #TheRiseofSkywalker and there's a lot more where that came from! pic.twitter.com/FFRs2e4dev — John Hoey (@JohnnyHoey) September 8, 2021

Rey Skywalker is cannon pic.twitter.com/vkXgRtVjP7 — Equinoxes (@forlorn_sun) September 8, 2021

IT'S HAPPENING EVERYONE STAY CALM REY SKYWALKER LIGHTSABER OMG IT'S HAPPENING CALM DOWN pic.twitter.com/ku0E3iNSJV — Daisy Cutie Ridley (@CutieRidley) September 8, 2021

Remember when people were like, “I bet Lucasfilm is going to quietly drop the Rey Skywalker thing in future canon material and merch! Literally no one liked it!” Lol. — Cari (@thexlastxjedi) September 8, 2021

Thanks to The Rise of Skywalker, the entirety of Star Wars was boiled down to a generational conflict between Anakin’s clan and the Palpatines, with Rey obviously having one foot in either camp. Whether you like it or not, it appears that her new moniker has been cemented in the franchise’s lore.