Home / movies

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Fans Are Furious Over Rey’s Dad Revelation

By 16 mins ago
x

When Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker first came out, the fandom went wild over the revelation that Rey is actually Palpatine’s granddaughter. Not necessarily for what it meant to Rey, though, but more because it apparently told us that the evil, disfigured Emperor had bumped uglies with some lucky lady at some point. Having lived with this information for several months, we’ve now learned that, wait, that’s not the case and Palpatine’s son – Rey’s dad – was actually a failed, non-identical clone of the Sith Lord.

To say that the additional explanation has not gone down well with fans would be an understatement. As the movie itself seemed to suggest a complete different turn of events, this reads like a massive retcon after the fact. And it’s left people feeling that Lucasfilm just doesn’t know what it’s doing.

For one, Rey’s dad being a clone and not a biological child of Palpatine’s complicates her status as his granddaughter. Surely she’s actually just his daughter, right?

When you put Rey’s heritage next to the origins of Anakin and Luke Skywalker, it doesn’t look that impressive now.

Clearly, someone at Lucasfilm loved the character of Scott Evil from Austin Powers. 

On the other hand, some are OK with the explanation as they feel it fits with everything we know about Palps.

New Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Images Reveal Deleted Scenes
1 of 18
  

Click to skip

  • MORE FROM THE WEB

Click to zoom 

For others, though, there are just too many complications to make sense of it all, what with the resurrected Palpatine being a clone himself.

This tweeter does an admirable job of trying to put all the facts together, but it just raises more questions.

Are we sure Disney just didn’t realize what Palpatine having a son implied until social media kept going on about it, which is why this retcon has come about?

The Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker novelization is out March 17th, the same day the movie arrives on Digital HD. While we wait for that day, let us know your thoughts on the truth about Rey’s dad in the comments section below.

Tags:
Comment

MORE NEWS FROM THE WEB

All Posts
Loading more posts...