Every Star Wars Movie Is Now Available On Disney+

The Mouse House has finally fulfilled the promise of bringing every Star Wars movie to their recently launched streaming service, as all 11 films are now available for your viewing pleasure on Disney Plus.

While the platform used Star Wars as an important asset in its marketing campaign, existing contracts with Netflix and the fact that The Rise of Skywalker, the last movie in the saga, hadn’t even released in theaters made things difficult for Disney at the start. Of course, the arrival of Jon Favreau’s highly acclaimed The Mandalorian was compelling enough for people to tune in and subscribe to the service and now, after concluding the story with Episode IX and releasing it on Blu-ray, the company has put out a box set, Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, and made the nine-movie series available for streaming in 4K.

Ironically, Solo was the series’ last holdout due to a year-and-a-half contract with Netflix months after the movie came out on Blu-ray. But now, the spinoff film, depicting the life of Han Solo, Chewbacca and Lando Calrissian in their early days as smugglers, has returned home and made its debut on Disney Plus, thus completing the franchise and reuniting the prodigal yet unsuccessful son with its peers.

Disney terminated their deal, which saw all of its titles begin streaming on Netflix after their home release for 18 months, in 2018 when they were making plans to launch their own streaming service. As such, there are still several movies that remain on Netflix and will be making their way to Disney+ in a few months.

But for the time being, if you have a subscription to the Mouse House’s streaming service and haven’t watched all the films in the Star Wars franchise, now might be a perfect opportunity to binge through them.