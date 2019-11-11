Disney Debuts 15 New Mandalorian Photos Ahead Of Its Premiere

This will be a week long remembered… for Star Wars fans, at least, who are about to lay eyes on not one, but two big-name titles in The Mandalorian and Jedi: Fallen Order.

The latter is a story-driven epic from the minds at Respawn Entertainment (ETA: November 15th), while The Mandalorian stands as the first live-action Star Wars TV show, well, ever. All in all, a pretty historic week for Lucasfilm’s far-away galaxy.

And with The Mandalorian due to boot online tomorrow, November 12th, alongside the Disney+ streaming service, the Powers That Be have unveiled 15 high-res stills (h/t CBM) designed to bring us that little bit closer to Pedro Pascal’s masked bounty hunter and the fools who dare to stand in his way.

Feast thy eyes:

Disney Unveils 15 HD Stills For The Mandalorian Ahead Of Tomorrow's Big Premiere 1 of 17

Click to skip































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

It’s been hailed as a TV series unlike anything we’ve seen before, while showrunner Jon Favreau has promised to thrust viewers deep into the criminal underworld of the Star Wars universe. The setting is interesting, too, given The Mandalorian takes place soon after the fall of the Empire (five years, to be exact), leaving Pascal’s protagonist to wander the lawless frontiers of a galaxy quickly slipping into disorder and chaos. It’s the kind of environment in which a bounty hunter is destined to thrive, and we simply can’t wait to familiarize ourselves with the Mandalorian and his ragtag group of allies… if that’s what you want to call them.

The Mandalorian airs via Disney+ tomorrow, November 12th, and if rumors are to be believed, Disney is already hard at work on a second installment of their spinoff series, which certainly bodes well for the other Star Wars TV shows (see: Obi-Wan Kenobi and Cassian Andor) currently in development at Lucasfilm HQ.