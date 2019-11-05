Disney Begins The One-Week Countdown To The Mandalorian With New Teaser

The Mandalorian is almost upon us… and Disney has officially kicked off the one-week countdown to the first ever live-action Star Wars TV show with a brand new promo.

It’s not much, of course; it’s merely a vertical slice from the show’s most recent trailer. But for those in North America, it makes The Mandalorian seem that little bit closer. Besides, we just got an explosive TV spot for Jon Favreau’s eight-part saga, so we don’t expect to see any new footage the show becomes available on November 12th.

Set to plunge viewers into the gritty Star Wars underworld, The Mandalorian follows a lone bounty hunter (played here by former Game of Thrones star Pedro Pascal) who wanders, shoots, and flies through a lawless galaxy. The Empire has fallen, and the New Republic is scrambling to pick up the pieces. It is, without question, fertile ground for storytelling in the ever-expanding Star Wars universe, and we’re intrigued to see how this saga plays out across an episodic format.

Via Twitter:

Casting-wise, Pascal will be flanked by a smattering of A-listers, including Werner Herzog, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Nick Nolte, Giancarlo Esposito and Thor director Taika Waititi, who also directed one of the episodes. Ditto for Deborah Chow, who has also signed to helm multiple installments of the Obi-Wan Kenobi spinoff series that’s finally making headway at Lucasfilm HQ. Though it began life as a feature film, the TV offshoot is just another example of this ever-growing franchise.

Meanwhile, The Mandalorian begins streaming on Disney+ next week, November 12th, for select territories across the globe (North America included). Those in the UK will have to wait patiently until early 2020 before Pedro Pascal’s masked bounty hunter wanders across the pond.