Awesome New Trailer For The Mandalorian Brings The Hype

It’s finally here.

Disney and Lucasfilm have tonight pulled back the curtain on the new (and seemingly final) trailer for The Mandalorian, teasing a Star Wars adventure like no other.

If August’s initial teaser dialed back the action in order to create an air of mystery around Pedro Pascal’s masked bounty hunter, this latest sizzle reel is all about exploring the world in which The Mandalorian is set. We know the live-action Star Wars series “follows the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic,” and that it’s set somewhere between the events of Jedi and The Force Awakens, but tonight’s trailer delivers some precious story intel ahead of next month’s big premiere.

Five Character Posters For The Mandalorian Tease A Totally New Star Wars Adventure 1 of 6

Click to skip









MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

And what a premiere it’s shaping up to be. In fact, word is The Mandalorian contains a “dramatic” Star Wars-universe spoiler within its pilot episode, so take from that what you will.

Another tidbit from the rumor mill: Jon Favreau and his writing team have already drawn up plans for a second season of The Mandalorian, which shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise to anyone who’s been keeping track of the show’s development. That’s right; earlier this month, the first reactions began surfacing online, and they were nothing short of stellar, with particular praise being reserved for The Mandalorian‘s ability to expand the Star Wars universe in new (and surprising) directions. Color us very, very intrigued.

The Mandalorian lights up Disney+ on November 12th, and is perhaps the perfect primer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which has been locked in for December 20th.