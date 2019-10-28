The Mandalorian’s First Episode Contains A Dramatic Star Wars Spoiler

Few TV shows have shouldered the same levels of hype and anticipation as The Mandalorian.

It is, after all, the first live-action Star Wars series to come out of Lucasfilm, while the Powers That Be have angled Jon Favreau’s galactic spinoff to be an early poster child for Disney+, the soon-to-be-released streaming service on which The Mandalorian is set to premiere.

Speaking of its debut, a preview piece from The New York Times seemingly confirms that The Mandalorian contains a “dramatic” Star Wars universe within its first episode. Exactly what Favreau and his team have planned for the show’s pilot remains to be seen, but in any case, it’ll leave long-time Star Wars fans scratching their heads in disbelief.

The Mandalorian, which contains a dramatic Star Wars-universe spoiler in the first episode and will be available the moment Disney Plus starts, has been as heavily promoted as a traditional feature film, with billboards, 30-second television commercials, radio spots, and digital ads.

But what could it be? The fact that The New York Times’ report alludes to a “Star Wars-universe” spoiler indicates that this “dramatic” story beat either has larger ramifications for the franchise, or pulls from the established lore. We’re inclined to believe it’s the latter, given how The Mandalorian has been billed as a standalone series. Perhaps Pedro Pascal’s masked bounty hunter is, in fact, related to Boba and Jango Fett? It’s certainly possible, and we won’t have to wait too much longer before Favreau and Co. showcase their wares.

The Mandalorian will be with us on November 12th, and only then will we know the exact specifics of this “dramatic” Star Wars-universe spoiler. Whatever it is, it’s unlikely to affect the trajectory of The Rise of Skywalker, which is coming in hot for a December 20th theatrical release. And early projections have Episode IX pegged at a $200 million box office opening.