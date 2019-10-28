Five Mandalorian Character Posters Tease A Brand New Star Wars Adventure

There’s a new Star Wars adventure looming over the horizon… and we’re not talking about The Rise of Skywalker.

While Episode IX is undoubtedly stealing headlines left, right, and center – especially after last week’s jaw-dropping final trailer – the Powers That Be over at Disney are now preparing for The Mandalorian, which is about to make history in its own right.

Helmed by MCU graduate Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian is the first live-action Star Wars series ever to come out of Lucasfilm, and it certainly won’t be the last, what with Obi-Wan Kenobi also expected to get a TV show of his own in the not-so-distant future. There’s also the long-rumored Boba Fett spinoff, which refuses to say die.

Closer to home, though, and it’s The Mandalorian that is beginning to turn heads and raise eyebrows, and with a cast comprised of Pedro Pascal, Fast & Furious alum Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, and Giancarlo Esposito of Breaking Bad fame, it’s no bloody wonder. To fuel the flames of excitement, Disney had today unleashed five – count ’em, five – character posters, introducing our brand new motley crew.

The Star Wars franchise is famous for its ragtag crews – whether it’s Luke, Leia, and Han, or the Rogue One mercenaries who infiltrated the Death Star – and The Mandalorian is no different.

Perhaps more so than any other Star Wars property before it, Jon Favreau’s star-studded series delves into the gritty underbelly of Lucasfilm’s crown jewel, as we follow Pedro Pascal’s masked bounty hunter on a daring mission across the galaxy. It’s a complicated profession, so we imagine Favreau and his team have one or two surprises tucked away within their proverbial sleeve.

The Mandalorian shoots for the stars on November 12th – day and date with the launch of Disney+.