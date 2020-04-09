If little else, the Prequels did a great job of showing the Jedi at their peak fighting efficiency in the world of Star Wars, but who’d win in the contest to choose the Greatest Warrior of the Order?

To celebrate the release of The Skywalker Saga box set, Star Wars recently put up a poll asking people to choose the greatest Jedi between Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker.

From a rational standpoint, Anakin IS the Chosen One, a Force-sensitive individual with more midi-chlorians than even Grand Master Yoda. Here, we’re essentially talking about the prodigy of the living Force, a general of the Grand Army of the Republic who, despite his young age, won many victories for the Senate. Anakin even overwhelmed the very embodiments of the Force on Mortis, so we can only assume the true depths of his powers.

On the other hand, we have one of the greatest warriors of that the Order had ever seen and someone who truly lived by the Jedi code his entire life. Obi-Wan was a master of Form III, which made him a formidable foe against Anakin in the climactic battle of Revenge of the Sith. He was also one of the most significant characters in the story, not only serving as a mentor to the Chosen One, but also his son Luke who went on to redeem his father and save the galaxy.

Suffice it to say, this is a difficult choice, and by the results from the poll, it would appear that fans are also torn between the two brothers.

Right now, 53% believe that Anakin is the greatest Jedi to ever live, which makes sense considering that he’s absolutely superior to any other Master in terms of raw strength, but 47% have voted for Obi-Wan. This also goes to show that the latter remains an unequivocal fan-favorite, and the Mouse House would do well to develop his anticipated Disney Plus series as soon as possible.

Tell us, though, which of these Star Wars characters do you favor as the greatest warrior of the Jedi Order? Be sure to submit your vote on the franchise’s official site and let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.