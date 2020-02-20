Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Is Finally Releasing On 4K UHD

Star Wars fans wanting to watch the Skywalker Saga in beautiful 4K UHD were forced to subscribe to Disney+, as that format was exclusive for those particular titles to the fledgling streaming service. Now, however, Lucasfilm has decided to allow consumers to purchase these epic movies both individually and in a box set in spectacular 4K UHD.

Lucasfilm’s plan to release the high quality collection was hinted at with a leak from Best Buy Canada and now it looks like it’s actually happening. Yes, A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi, The Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones, Revenge of The Sith and The Force Awakens will all be available in the visually stunning format. However, spinoff film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story will not be part of the box set, though fans can still acquire it on its own in beautiful 4K UHD.

The thing to really get excited about when it comes to this exciting news though is the restoration of the original films. Not only are they in breathtaking 4K UHD, but they also come with Dolby Atmos-enabled sound quality. There’s nothing better than sitting back and reliving all of your favorite moments from a galaxy far, far away, and now fans can do so with the best versions of their favorite classics.

For those wondering why The Last Jedi was excluded from the list above, it’s because the Rian Johnson-directed attempt at Star Wars already had a 4K UHD release. Also absent from the ordeal is the less than stellar Solo: A Star Wars Story, most likely because it’s devoid of both Skywalkers and a decent plot. Despite missing these two titles though, these gorgeous copies of the Skywalker saga are long overdue and it’s great that they’re finally being made available outside of Disney+.

The box set and 4K UHD individual discs will be released alongside the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which is set for its debut in HD and 4K Ultra HD on March 17th, with Blu-ray and DVD following on March 31st.