Jodie Comer is red hot right now. Besides starring in Killing Eve, she had a role in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (even if it was a very small one), can be seen next opposite Ryan Reynolds in this summer’s Free Guy and today, sources close to WGTC have told us that she’s being considered for the Mad Max: Fury Road prequel, to play a young Furiosa. And given that this comes to us from the same sources who said Transformers is being rebooted and Marvel is eyeing Daniel Radcliffe for Moon Knight, both of which we know to be true, we’ve no reason to doubt it.

We don’t have too many details on the project just yet, but it’s hard to believe it’s already been five years since Fury Road was released. A famously difficult shoot, the film powered through it to become an instant classic that’s not only the best action movie of the decade, but also one of the best of the century, too.

And we all had a few questions after seeing it. For instance, why did it take this long for director George Miller to helm another film? How did no one die while making this? And perhaps most important of all, can we get some more Furiosa, the character played by Charlize Theron?

While it says Mad Max on the posters and billboards, Furiosa was the standout in the pic, drawing comparisons to Sigourney Weaver in the Alien franchise. She’s compelling, smart and a badass. Tom Hardy is fine in the titular role, but he does what Tom Hardy often does in movies: mumble and have his face obscured for a large portion of the film.

Furiosa steals the show and Miller knows it. He’s been trying to make a sequel entitled Mad Max: The Wasteland since releasing Fury Road but despite its rave reviews and multiple Oscar nominations and wins, studios are afraid to produce movies of this size that don’t include capes and tights. And Warner Bros. is currently in the business of superheroes.

In regards to Furiosa, it’s unclear whether the Wasteland script is the same story, but we know that the prequel will feature her as a 12-year-old as well as focusing on her in her mid-to-late ‘20s. This is where Comer comes in, and if we really want to see the birth of Furiosa in all her madness and motivation, the actress is a great choice based on her performance in Killing Eve. She’s an edgy hit woman who takes what she wants and becomes quite displeased when she doesn’t get it. And her role in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was a complete waste of her talents.

Unfortunately, we don’t yet know when this Mad Max prequel might happen – Miller says he’s making it next, for what it’s worth – but let’s just hope there isn’t another decades-long gap that we’re forced to sit through.