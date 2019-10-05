The character of Kylo Ren has had a tumultuous journey so far in the Star Wars Sequel Trilogy, and the changing nature of his headgear has often served as a reflection of this multi-movie arc.

In 2015’s The Force Awakens, the helmet was indicative of the villain’s insecurity as he hid behind his Vader-esque mask while struggling to live up to his grandfather’s legacy. Later, in 2017’s The Last Jedi, Kylo smashed his helmet in response to Snoke’s mockery, but now that Ben Solo has defeated his old boss and taken his place as the new Supreme Leader, it seems that the mask is making a comeback, as evidenced by this newly revealed promotional banner for the upcoming Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

As you can see, Kylo’s old helmet is looking a little worse for wear, featuring several red cracks where it’s presumably been mended. In a recent interview with Empire, director J.J. Abrams explained that the fissures were intended as a visual representation of Kylo’s fractured mindset, arguing that the mask no longer serves to hide the character, but instead reveals his inner nature.

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Banner Shows Off Kylo Ren's Repaired Mask 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Of course, we can’t talk about the above promo image without also acknowledging Kylo’s Light Side counterpart Rey. After The Last Jedi established a mental connection between the two Force-users, it’s tempting to go into the Sequel Trilogy finale predicting that their fates will somehow be intertwined. Perhaps Rey will finally defeat Kylo in battle, or maybe the two of them will team up to fight the greater evil that is Emperor Palpatine.

Regardless, we still have a couple more months to theorize before Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on December 20th.