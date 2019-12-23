As you may have noticed, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now in theaters, and the conclusion to the nine-movie saga that started way back in 1977 is turning out to be more controversial than many people no doubt expected. While it isn’t quite on a level with the vitriol that greeted The Last Jedi, fans and critics aren’t exactly showering J.J. Abrams’ return to the franchise with universal praise, either.

The movie’s reviews have been tepid to say the least, which may have contributed to a domestic opening weekend that came in at the lower end of projections at $175.5 million. Abrams said months ago that he was fully aware that The Rise of Skywalker wasn’t going to please everyone, and the filmmaker continues to take the diplomatic route when asked about his response to negative reviews.

However, one of the fiercest criticisms yet of The Rise of Skywalker comes from within the Star Wars family. The Mandalorian star Jake Cannavale, son of Ant-Man and The Irishman actor Bobby, recently made his thoughts on the movie known, and despite featuring in a TV series set in a galaxy far, far away, the 24 year-old didn’t hold back in his verbal assault.

“Rise of Skywalker was hands down the worst Star Wars movie. An absolute f*cking failure. Went to see it last night and I woke up still mad. Like… it rendered the entire new trilogy completely useless. There were more plot holes than there was plot. The amount of ‘by the ways’ was absolutely infuriating. Rise of Skywalker was worse than Phantom Menace and Last Jedi combined. Fight me.”

Those are certainly harsh words from Cannavale, who clearly wasn’t a fan of The Rise of Skywalker, which is shaping up to be the latest divisive entry in the constantly-beleaguered Star Wars brand. There was no way that the entire fanbase was going to be happy with how the four-decade, nine-movie saga was drawn to a close, but the reactions from Star Wars affiliates like Jake Cannavale indicate that Lucasfilm still hasn’t won the diehards back over yet.