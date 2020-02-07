For a film that’s based its entire marketing slogan on concluding the saga, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker doesn’t bother to explain many things through the course of its plot, which has resulted in fans taking matters into their own hands to try and make sense of J.J. Abrams’ closing act in the Sequel Trilogy.

For better or worse, the last movie in the Skywalker Saga is currently nearing the end of its theatrical run as one of the most divisive installments in the franchise. Fans are still confused about several things in Episode IX, but in fairness, this is what tends to happen when you cram 6 hours worth of storytelling into a single installment which supposedly has to conclude a 40-year-old saga as well.

Namely, a lot of things in the movie’s final act happened so fast that many viewers had difficulty catching up with the plot while taking in everything that’s occurring on the big screen. Of course, one such instance saw the biggest armada of ships in the galaxy assemble to assist the remaining Resistance fighters during the Battle of Exegol.

If this sounds eerily familiar, it’s because the sequence plays out like the ‘portals’ scene in Avengers: Endgame. The only difference being, we don’t actually get to see who’s come to the aid of our heroes. But if that isn’t good enough for you, one fan has taken the hit by painstakingly cataloging every ship and sharing it with others on Twitter.

As of now, @AdmiralNick22 has managed to identify 151 ships for the Resistance and counted 163 Final Order Star Destroyers, which you can check out below:

UPDATED: 1 = Home One (4)

2 = Liberty (1)

3 = MC75 (9)

4 = Neb-C (25)

5 = Pelta (22)

6 = Neb-BF (7)

7 = Vakbeor (35)

8 = Bunkerbuster (24)

9 = Hammerhead (15)

10 = Corellian gunship-ish ship (8)

11 = Mon Cala w/ bow blade (1) TOTAL IDENTIFIED: 151 ships pic.twitter.com/RcdByyjIbS — AdmiralNick22, Ship Analyst & Ackbar Aficionado (@AdmiralNick22) February 4, 2020

Fuck it. 163 triangles. pic.twitter.com/Uic6VEZICK — AdmiralNick22, Ship Analyst & Ackbar Aficionado (@AdmiralNick22) February 4, 2020

Regrettably, this might be as close as we get to learning more about Lando’s armada unless the extra content on the movie’s Blu-ray edition gives us some explanations.

Meanwhile, a new VFX reel shows how difficult it was to render this particular scene, which both serves as a testament to how the crew did everything in their power to make the best version of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and a reminder of how differently things would’ve turned out had J.J. Abrams been given more time to develop his version of the last movie in the saga.