We’re going to be diving into Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker spoilers here, so if you’ve yet to catch the conclusion to the decades-spanning Skywalker Saga, then you may want to turn back now. Although, at this point, is there really anyone left who intends on seeing the movie but still hasn’t? Not to mention that the title of this article sort of gives away what we’re going to be talking about, anyways. But we digress.

In Episode IX, Adam Driver’s Ben Solo finds his story ending with a heroic sacrifice. Yes, after returning to the Light Side, Ben joins forces with Rey in a bid to defeat Emperor Palpatine once and for all. And while Daisy Ridley’s heroine seemingly falls in battle, Driver’s character drains some of his own life force to restore her.

Unfortunately, though, this ends up killing him. And while we can’t say that it’s a particularly shocking development, it’s one that’s upset a lot of fans. So much so, in fact, that a Twitter campaign going by the name of #BringBenSoloBack has now sprung up, with folks demanding that Driver return in a future Star Wars movie. Or perhaps Disney Plus show.

@Disney @starwars Watching TROS ending was like having the rug pulled out from under you while ur standing on it. Return the balance #BringBenSoloBack pic.twitter.com/6nkS9zO0Hx — Bari (@hall_bari) January 20, 2020

You killed the last Skywalker.. you killed the blood of Anakin Skywalker. What's the point anymore? The rewatch value of THE ENTIRE SAGA is lost because now we know there was no light at the end of the tunnel for the (cursed) family. #BringBenSoloBack #BenSoloDeservesBetter https://t.co/8wjf0gZgjq — Ran (@ranlzz) January 20, 2020

#BringBenSoloBack one month. ONE FUCKING MONTH AND I’M STILL NOT OVER THIS SHIT.

ONE MONTH AND I STILL CRY EVERY TIME I THINK ABOUT WHAT THEY DID TO BEN

fuck, this will never stop hurting pic.twitter.com/KniMIOrvxi — lskywalker|tros spoilers (@whylet03) January 20, 2020

Of course, star Adam Driver has already played down any chance of him reprising the role again, saying in a recent interview that a return is “not at all on the agenda.” That being said, we’ve heard numerous reports that Lucasfilm does indeed plan to bring him back in a prequel, meaning he’s either not aware of these plans yet or is telling a little white lie. Which wouldn’t be a first for an actor in the franchise (we’re looking at you, Ewan McGregor).

In any case, we imagine that we haven’t seen the last of Ben Solo and be it in a prequel or some other project, we’d say that there’s a pretty good chance of Adam Driver returning to Star Wars at some point.