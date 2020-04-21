Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker May Hit Disney Plus Next Month

The lockdown due to the COVID-19 outbreak kicked off in early March, and Lucasfilm quickly responded to the surge of folks needing some new content to watch online by serving up Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker early on digital download. But though it’s now available on VOD and on Blu-Ray, what folks really want is for it to be made easily accessible on Disney Plus. To date, though, it’s yet to appear on the streaming service.

According to a new report, however, the concluding chapter of the Skywalker saga could be up on the site in less than two weeks. Inverse has shared that Rise of Skywalker could land on D+ as soon as Monday, May 4th. As any self-respecting fan knows, May 4th is, of course, Star Wars Day. So, if it was going to be dropped online in the near future, that would definitely be the day to do it.

This Star Wars Day will already see some fresh content from that galaxy far, far away going up on D+, as the final ever episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars releases that Monday. As does the premiere of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, a documentary series that will dive behind the scenes of production on the smash-hit live-action show.

“What started as a fan-generated grassroots holiday, Star Wars Day has become a full-fledged celebration of the Star Wars saga embraced by the entire galaxy,” is how it’s put in Disney’s announcement of The Mandalorian docu-series. And would better way could there be to celebrate the Star Wars saga than releasing the final chapter in the story of the Skywalker clan on D+?

As of yet, nothing official has been announced in regards to when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will hit the streaming platform, but be sure to stay tuned as we’ll update you if Lucasfilm decides to go ahead and make Star Wars Day even more special.