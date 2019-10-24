Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Reveals Location Of Death Star II Wreckage

DS-2, Death Star Mk. II, or simply Death Star II – whatever you want to call it, the Galactic Empire began construction on a second superweapon by the time Episode V rolled around, only for the battle station to meet a similar fate (i.e. blown to kingdom come) over the forest moon of Endor.

Fast forward to The Force Awakens, and the First Order (essentially the Empire reincarnate) constructed their own WMD in the form of Starkiller Base, which is essentially a Death Star on steroids. We’re beginning to sense a pattern here…

Nevertheless, come December, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will pay a visit to the wreckage of Death Star II, and thanks to newly-released intel from Disney Parks, we now know exactly where Kylo Ren and Rey are dueling in Episode IX‘s most recent trailer: an ocean moon by the name of Kef Bir.

Over the next few weeks, the Mouse House plans to add several extras to its Disney attractions to mirror The Rise of Skywalker‘s story, one of which just so happens to be the graveyard of Death Star II. So while many thought that the remnants of the Empire’s superweapon crash-landed onto Endor, it seems some of that wreckage drifted through space to Kef Bir.

Via Disney:

Today I’m equally excited to announce that on the same December date, Star Tours – The Adventures Continue will be adding new destinations inspired by the latest episode of the Star Wars saga … at Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Paris and Tokyo Disney Resort. In the trailers for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, you caught glimpses of the ocean moon Kef Bir. All I can say at this point is that Starspeeders will be heading there soon!

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker shoots for the stars on December 20th. And only then will we have the answers that fans so crave. Chief among them is the mystery of Rey’s parents and ‘Reylo’ – i.e. the peculiar Force connection between Kylo Ren and Rey that emerged during The Last Jedi.