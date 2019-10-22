The final trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker arrived at last yesterday, teasing the thrills, shocks and tears to come in the much-anticipated closer to the Skywalker Saga. Most of us have watched the 2-minute promo over and over again already, but these hi-res screenshots give us another way of analyzing the preview and making sure we didn’t miss anything.

After all, there’s just so much to unpack from the footage shown in the trailer. The remnants of the Death Star adrift in the ocean, where Rey and Kylo Ren seem to have a big confrontation. The brief glimpse of the Emperor on his throne – but is that really him? Lando’s return to the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon. Threepio’s emotional moment with his friends, as he prepares to undergo some kind of dangerous procedure. And much, more more.

With the release of the last trailer, tickets have finally gone on sale for Episode IX as well and it’s already breaking records. In fact, the pre-sales have almost doubled the number for Avengers: Endgame, which could be a good sign for the film’s box office gross, given the mammoth amount that the Marvel movie made back in the spring.

Relive The Final Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Trailer With These Glorious Screenshots

The runtime has also been officially confirmed, with Rise of Skywalker set to clock in at 155 minutes. That’s 2 hours and 35 minutes, which makes it the longest Star Wars film to date, overtaking The Last Jedi‘s length by just three minutes. It’s a surprise they managed to keep it that trim, though, given how much TROS needs to achieve. There’s always been a lot of pressure on the Sequel Trilogy entries but this one not only has to round up the storyline of the Disney era so far but also the whole nine-film franchise.

We’ll see how it is manages to live up to the hype when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on December 20th.