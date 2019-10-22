Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Runtime Finally Confirmed

With the release of the final trailer last night, tickets have finally gone on sale for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. And thanks to the movie’s details now being listed on cinema sites, we’ve at last got proper confirmation of the film’s runtime. Last week, it was reported to be coming in at 155 minutes long and we can now say that this is indeed the official length of the pic.

AMC lists TROS as having a 155 minute runtime, which equals 2 hours and 35 minutes. This makes it the longest Star Wars movie to date, though only by a small margin. The Last Jedi previously clocked in at 152 minutes and together, Episodes VIII and IX are the only two entries in the saga to last over 2 and a half hours.

For those curious, the shortest SW flick is A New Hope at just 121 minutes. Before the arrival of the Disney era, Attack of the Clones was the lengthiest at 142 minutes, while The Force Awakens then brought things down again with its 138 minute length. But its sequels soon ratcheted up the runtime.

It’s no surprise that Rise will be the longest Star Wars film as it has perhaps the most to do than any previous movie in the franchise. Not only does it have to wrap up the Sequel Trilogy, but it’s also got to reintroduce elements from the Original Trilogy – for instance, characters like Emperor Palpatine and Lando Calrissian.

Not to mention provide a touching send-off for Carrie Fisher’s Leia. Oh, and it’s being billed as the conclusion to the Skywalker saga. Even so, it’s still got a relatively trim runtime, considering how enormous Avengers: Endgame was earlier this year.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker blasts into theaters on December 20th.