Christmas is fast approaching, and with it, a brand new Star Wars movie for the masses.

Entitled The Rise of Skywalker, it’s the ninth and final installment in Lucasfilm’s Skywalker Saga – a saga that began all the way back in ’77 with A New Hope.

Fast forward to the 21st century, and the Powers That Be are ready to tee up one final battle between the Resistance and the First Order (essentially the Empire reincarnate), leaving our heroes Rey, Finn, and Poe in a somewhat precarious position. And that’s before we even consider the impending return of Palpatine.

Suffice it to say, there’s a helluva lot riding on Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, as J.J. Abrams and his team seek to conclude this most iconic saga. It’s coming sooner than you think, too, as Star Wars Unity brings word today that theater chains across the US of A are beginning to receive a tentative runtime for Episode IX: 155 minutes.

New Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Stills Showcase Rey, Rose And A Knight Of Ren 1 of 8

Click to skip













MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Now, before we get carried away, this may not be the final runtime for The Rise of Skywalker, given Abrams and Co. are still dotting the Is and crossing the Ts as post-production enters the home stretch. Instead, that figure is a rough estimate given to theater chains so that they may prepare for what’s undoubtedly the last big blockbuster of 2019. And part of that preparation involves advanced ticket sales.

There have already been rumblings that Episode IX‘s new (and likely final) trailer is due to arrive on October 21st, so we imagine Lucasfilm will begin selling tickets on the same day. It’s happening, folks… it’s really happening.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker lights up theaters on December 20th. Don’t. Miss. It.