Ahsoka Tano is easily one of the most popular Star Wars characters not to come from the movies, which is why it seems likely that the Togruta Jedi Padawan will eventually make her cinematic debut at some point. But could it be in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker? Perhaps, as a new supposed leak suggests that while Ahsoka won’t necessarily appear in Episode IX, she will still have a presence in it.

According to Making Star Wars (via Bespin Bulletin), Ahsoka will be involved in the big final action sequence between Rey and Emperor Palpatine. Apparently, as Darth Sidious gains the upper hand, Rey will fall to the ground and be blasted by the villain’s Force lightning.

However, just as she’s on the brink of defeat, she’ll be visited by the spirits of Jedi past. MSW says the characters won’t appear as distinct Force ghosts, but their presence will be implied. With her forebears behind her, Rey will then rise up – the rise of Skywalker? – and send Palpatine’s lightning back at him, causing him to explode and thereby ending his threat for good.

You may think this all sounds a bit far-fetched and fan fiction-y, but given that this is the grand conclusion of the Skywalker saga, a big moment that celebrates the history of the franchise like this would be deserved. Plus, a similar scene occurred back in The Force Awakens. When Rey first held Anakin’s old lightsaber, voice clips – both original and from the archives – from characters like Obi-Wan (Guinness and McGregor) and Yoda could be heard.

Tell us, though, do you like the sounds of this scene, especially if it references Ahsoka for the first time in the movies? Leave your thoughts in the comments section down below and remember to watch out for the final Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker trailer in the next couple of days.