The final trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is definitely on its way. And, according to one source, we now know when it could be due to drop online: in just 11 days’ time.

Black Series Rebels have a proven to be a reliable source when it comes to trailer releases in the past and in their latest scoop, the Twitter account points to the new Rise trailer landing on Monday, October 21st.

The trailer is coming 10/21. Take that shit to the bank. 🤙 pic.twitter.com/A5FlKJ68O8 — Black Series Rebels (@BlkSeriesRebels) October 9, 2019

The previous estimate we were running with was October 14th, partly because it was theorized that the Star Wars Twitter page had subliminally revealed that date in a tweet and also as a guess based on when the final trailers dropped for the previous entries in the Sequel Trilogy. Disney released one for The Force Awakens on October 19th and one for The Last Jedi on October 9th, which were both Mondays.

The choice of GIF in the above tweet is a fitting one, though, as the final trailer could well give us our first glimpse of Palpatine’s return in the movie. The original Star Wars Celebration promo revealed Ian McDiarmid’s involvement by featuring his unmistakable laugh. The second, released at D23, then contained a voiceover from the villain. It stands to reason, then, that the third and final one will actually show him on screen.

One supposed leak is even pointing to this happening, claiming that the preview will see Kylo Ren encountering Darth Sidious for the first time. It does seem a good bet that the former Emperor will take Kylo under his wing and manipulate him into doing his bidding, just as he did to Ben Solo’s grandpappy Vader. Whether everything will proceed exactly as he’s foreseen, though, is the big question.

Could Kylo ultimately turn against him, too? We’ll find out when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on December 20th.