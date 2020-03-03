Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, for lack of a better word, infuriated a lot of fans with its hasty resolutions and unresolved plot threads. Now, it would seem that the novelization has also failed to give us any conclusive answers about the story or the characters.

Episode IX was an incomplete mess, which is why many fans were hoping that the novel adaptation would give us more details or shed light on some of the mysteries or plot holes that plague Abrams’ concluding film in the Sequel Trilogy. While the new novelization does include some interesting and surprisingly essential chunks of information that are missing from the theatrical cut, it doesn’t really go out of its way to give fans what they were hoping to see in the movie.

Namely, a lot of people were disappointed that Rey undermined Ben Solo’s redemption arc in The Rise of Skywalker‘s third act. Some were even hoping to see his Force Ghost appear one last time next to his family. Of course, that didn’t happen in either the film or the novelization, but we were still looking forward to more of Ben in the book.

But since it has little to offer when it comes to Kylo Ren and his journey from renouncing the Dark Side and embracing the light again, fans have now launched a Twitter campaign to express their love for the character with #WeLoveBenSolo.

We will never forget. Ben Solo lives on in all of us. #WeLoveBenSolo pic.twitter.com/hHeXb6vzfI — lindaspunk (@abigeyedowl) February 29, 2020

Ben Solo, the boy who was left behind by everyone, who was manipulated and abused his whole life, who thought that he would never be good enough to anyone. He deserved to live, to finally find the peace and love he always searched for. It can't end like this. #WeLoveBenSolo pic.twitter.com/arNa7TFGZR — BenSoloLives (@BenSoloLives_) February 29, 2020

#WeLoveBenSolo bc he finished what his grandfather started: conquering death to save the woman he loves pic.twitter.com/RHAeztUYzc — Lue (@iam_thesenate) February 29, 2020

please don’t leave him dead with the thought he didn’t deserve to live. he is the most selfless person in the galaxy who wanted nothing but the best for rey. he deserves to come back with the thought he was worth it. he is worthy of love. #WeLoveBenSolo #SaveBenSolo pic.twitter.com/i3rODC5LQD — 𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐚 (@ridleysolodyad) February 29, 2020

Ben Solo obviously had a lot of potential as a character and it really is a shame that Disney decided to kill him off in the last movie. After all, let’s not forget that Adam Driver managed to evolve from the “emo” and angsty teenage son of Han Solo to a complex and relatable character that ultimately helped save the galaxy from the threat of Darth Sidious in a matter of three films.

However, for fans who were left unsatisfied with how much screentime and focus Ben received in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the new Marvel comic series called The Rise of Kylo Ren can prove to be a pretty good read.