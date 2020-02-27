Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Comic Includes One Of Ben Solo’s Best Moments

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was the climactic exit to the Skywalker saga, the story around which lies the quintessence and original interest of fans in the franchise.

Episode IX offered a dramatic high point in the battle between good and evil, the Light Side and the Dark. Emperor Palpatine returned, making for a formidable and familiar foe as the arch-nemesis of the Skywalker family. The movie also presented some of the most in-depth character development depicted within Kylo Ren, otherwise known as Ben Solo.

Since the beginning of this trilogy, Ben had displayed overzealousness mixed with a conflicted conscience. He starts by killing his father, Han Solo, in The Force Awakens. Following this, in The Last Jedi, he turns slightly from his path of hate and desires no strife between himself and Rey. Finally, in Episode IX, he lets go of his anger and officially sides with Daisy Ridley’s aforementioned heroine.

One of Ben’s big moments in the movie though comes when he faces down the Knights of Ren. In this sequence, he produces a nonchalant shrug which brought smiles to faces in the audience, reminding us that Ben really has his dad’s spirit.

Star Wars has always inspired a consistent flow of literature in the forms of novels and comic books and now, a Marvel comic adaptation for The Rise of Skywalker is underway, and the writer intends to include this scene. Jody Houser, the scribe behind the project, said the following about the moment in question: “It’s both a fan-favorite scene, and the moment we truly see him as his father’s son, so that would be hard to leave out!”

While the comics tend to depict specific scenes from the films, they also venture beyond the screen content to include exclusive backstory and character interactions. As we learned last week, some of these scenes even intend to draw inspiration from those that were cut from the final movie. But we’re certainly glad they’re going to be including this one as well.

The first issue of the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker comic is set to be released this June. Don’t miss it.