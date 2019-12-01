That New Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Poster Is Confusing Fans

With Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker coming out in less than a month, Disney is utilizing every marketing tool at its disposal to hype the fans for the last movie in the Skywalker Saga, and the latest piece of promotional material came in the form of an IMAX poster that featured Luke and Leia.

While some fans love the one-sheet and the contrast depicting the clash of light against darkness, many people are finding it to be confusing or even misleading.

As seen below, the new poster showcases four of our main characters who are set to appear in the movie. It’s easy to miss Luke at first glance, but he’s actually there weirdly embedded in Kylo Ren’s mask. Rey, meanwhile, is standing on a cliff, looking every bit the Jakku scavenger, while her evil counterpart appears as menacing as ever. And as for Leia, her eyes are distant and full of sorrow, perhaps for the inevitable fate of her son. But what’s the significance of these four appearing in a poster together – are they all Skywalkers?

That remains unclear, but over on Twitter, a lot of people keep seeing Obi-Wan instead of Luke here, which actually makes sense since he’s sporting a beard that resembles the Jedi Master’s appearance from Revenge of the Sith. The strands of hair are also inconspicuous, to say the least. Maybe that was intentional, as previous rumors suggested we may witness the return of old characters like Obi-Wan and Anakin. After all, this is the last movie in the Skywalker Saga.

The legendary Luke Skywalker died at the end of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, but we know that he’ll return in the sequel, supposedly as a Force ghost. Carrie Fisher, who tragically passed away in 2016, will also play a part with the unused footage from the two previous films. And perhaps, that’s been the implication of the movie’s title all along; with these four Skywalkers working together to bring about the demise of the evil Darth Sidious.

In any case, the stage is set for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker to give us the closure that we’ve been waiting for ever since our favorite characters from a galaxy far far away returned to the silver screens with The Force Awakens. But will it stick the landing? We’ll find out on December 20th.