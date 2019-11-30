Luke And Leia Return On New Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Poster

There are two characters who haven’t featured prominently in the marketing for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, for obvious reasons. Both Luke Skywalker and Leia Organa are set to return in Episode IX yet either haven’t been seen in the flesh in the trailers (Luke) or have been absent from previous posters (Luke and Leia). But this new IMAX one-sheet for the movie makes a change and includes them alongside leads Rey and Kylo Ren.

The official IMAX Twitter account debuted the poster this evening, encouraging folks to book tickets to see one of the film events of the year – the decade? – in the highest quality. As you can see in the gallery below, the epic two-tone poster has Daisy Ridley’s heroine front and center, with Adam Driver’s villain in the top right. On either side of Rey are two of her mentors, Leia (the much-missed Carrie Fisher) and Luke (Mark Hamill).

The last time we saw Luke, he nobly sacrificed himself by distracting Kylo Ren with a powerful Force projection in order to allow the Resistance to escape the Battle of Crait. In the grand tradition of Jedi masters, though, he’ll return in Rise as a Force ghost. We’ve heard him intoning some words of wisdom to Rey in the trailers, telling her “confronting fear is a Jedi’s destiny. Your destiny.” It seems Luke has regained his former spirit and faith now that he’s become one with the Force.

As for Leia, Fisher sadly passed away prior to shooting but, as you probably know, unused footage filmed for The Force Awakens has been re-utilized to allow the Resistance general/former princess of Alderaan to feature in the conclusion to the Skywalker Saga. From what we’ve heard about her role in it, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker should offer a fitting and moving farewell to the iconic character and actress.