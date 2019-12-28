A new promo for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is hitting a lot of fans right where it hurts, and as we delve into why exactly that is, be warned that some major spoilers lie ahead.

The promo in question is just a short video of the young Kylo Ren, tweeted with the caption:

“His journey comes to an end. Star Wars: #TheRiseofSkywalker in cinemas now!”

His journey comes to an end. Star Wars: #TheRiseofSkywalker in cinemas now! pic.twitter.com/Lv2SdfRHLQ — Star Wars UK (@StarWarsUK) December 28, 2019

While the marketing for J.J. Abrams’ latest feature has consistently touted the movie as the final installment in the Skywalker Saga, you could certainly argue that the above tweet comes dangerously close to spoiling the death of Ben Solo by specifying that it’s his “journey” in particular that’s coming to a close.

But more to the point, going by the distraught replies below the video, the promo has served as a painful reminder to many that the redeemed villain met a sad end:

Thanks for twisting the knife in our gut, @StarwarsUK.

Cruel and heartless.#BenSoloDeservesBetter #BringBackBenSolo — Kylo Ren Radio TROS SPOILERS 💗💜💙🏳️‍🌈 (@KyloRenRadio) December 28, 2019

I started to feel pity for the persons who took care of the online marketing, but you just proved you don't deserve it all. Ben may be a fictional character, but many mourn him. Laugh in private if you want, but mock them like that is REALLY mean. #BenSolo #BenSoloDeservedBetter — Mila Jennings (@jungianbowie) December 28, 2019

Ben Solo deserves so much better.

I can't accept his death. He deserved a second chance. He is OUR SKYWALKER. We deserve a happy ending to keep having some hope in our heart….

This is unfair.

Continue his history please

#BringBenSoloBack #BenSoloDeservesBetter@starwars pic.twitter.com/tCgNcUVDEY — Kia 💖 (TROS SPOILERS) (@Chiara64465073) December 28, 2019

You’ve made thousands of fans depressed and hopeless with that ending. Why have Ben be a symbol of abused and neglected children only to have him killed off with no hope of where he has gone in the end? #bringbackbensolo #BenSoloDeservedBetter — Adela (@Adela48850471) December 28, 2019

Thanks, Disney, for ruining the best story ever and killing off the most compelling character I have ever seen. Ben Solo was the best thing you had going. Thanks for turning on the fans who supported you by pandering to the bullies who tormented us for years for that support. — Dekejis (@Dekejis) December 28, 2019

??? Who hurt you? This is cruel and sadistic. Are you okay? You pretty much killed the myth and the fairy tale, and children have been crying because of it. pic.twitter.com/W0V69gDwNE — m, a horny woman ✨ (@forcecrossed) December 28, 2019

Honestly, it’s a little surprising to see so many people this shocked by Ben’s sad fate. After all, the Star Wars movies have always had an underlying morality to them, and given how much blood Kylo had on his hands, the chances were always going to be very slim that Lucasfilm would let him ride off happily into the sunset at the end of his final film, redemption or no redemption.

In any case, it seems that Ben is just one more character in the Sequel Trilogy that filmgoers are now saying deserved better from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. And for all its attempts to give the fans exactly what they wanted, the new movie is shaping up to be every bit as divisive as the episodes that came before it.