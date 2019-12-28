Home / movies

Cruel New Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Promo Is Upsetting The Fans

A new promo for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is hitting a lot of fans right where it hurts, and as we delve into why exactly that is, be warned that some major spoilers lie ahead.

The promo in question is just a short video of the young Kylo Ren, tweeted with the caption:

“His journey comes to an end.

Star Wars: #TheRiseofSkywalker in cinemas now!”

While the marketing for J.J. Abrams’ latest feature has consistently touted the movie as the final installment in the Skywalker Saga, you could certainly argue that the above tweet comes dangerously close to spoiling the death of Ben Solo by specifying that it’s his “journey” in particular that’s coming to a close.

But more to the point, going by the distraught replies below the video, the promo has served as a painful reminder to many that the redeemed villain met a sad end:

Honestly, it’s a little surprising to see so many people this shocked by Ben’s sad fate. After all, the Star Wars movies have always had an underlying morality to them, and given how much blood Kylo had on his hands, the chances were always going to be very slim that Lucasfilm would let him ride off happily into the sunset at the end of his final film, redemption or no redemption.

In any case, it seems that Ben is just one more character in the Sequel Trilogy that filmgoers are now saying deserved better from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. And for all its attempts to give the fans exactly what they wanted, the new movie is shaping up to be every bit as divisive as the episodes that came before it.

