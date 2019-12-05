Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Reveals Lando’s Full Name

Have you ever wondered what Lando Calrissian’s full name was? No, me neither, mostly because it’s highly unlikely it was ever intended to be short for anything. However, it seems that Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will incorporate his entire, rather impressive sounding moniker and title.

The revelation has come indirectly from a press junket in advance of the film‘s release, where props from the movie were displayed, one of which was a cane Lando will be seen carrying. Around its head is etched a circle of Aurebesh letters that have been translated by fans with far more time on their hands than me, discovering that if taken anti-clockwise in a simple substitution cipher, they spell out Baron Landonis Balthazar Calrissian III.

Apparently, it had been originally planned to reveal the name during Solo, and a line of dialogue from Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s L3-37 was recorded saying it, but it went unused due to a fast approaching deadline precluding the further inclusion of cosmetic edits.

Little is known about Lando’s origins, only that in his early life he was a smuggler and gambler, and in contrast to this such a name would suggest he comes from nobility. It will likely be revealed he abandoned his aristocratic family and associated peerage for a life of excitement, and it will also need to be explained why he kept his history hidden, as he’s exactly the kind of character who would utilize such a title if he thought he it would be to his benefit.

Going by the flash of a cape that can also be seen in the image (as well as the most recent trailer), it looks as though Lando will still be sporting the pimp chic of the Original Trilogy and have remained a charming rogue even more charming and roguish than Han Solo, thereby infusing Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker with a further feel of the old school as it simultaneously looks forward and back as it brings its most enduring saga to a very definite conclusion.