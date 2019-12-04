Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker TV Spot Offers New Look At Lando

It just wouldn’t be a Star Wars finale without Lando Calrissian now, would it?

Baron Administrator of Cloud City and owner of the Millennium Falcon, Billy Dee Williams’ smooth-talking smuggler is a bona fide stalwart of this most beloved franchise, and we’re pleased to report that he’s back, back, back for this month’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Case in point: this newly-released TV spot for The Rise of Skywalker, in which you’ll see a brand new shot of Lando Calrissian in action. And yes, he’s wearing a suitably dashing cape.

The exact context of this blink-and-you’ll-miss-it scene is still up for debate (chances are Lando is being lured back into the galactic war involving the Resistance and the emboldened First Order). Toss in the resurgence of the Emperor, and The Rise of Skywalker is shaping up to be a very special movie indeed, one which looks set to mix the old with the new.

13 New Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Posters Spotlight The Heroes And Villains 1 of 14

Click to skip

























MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

So while we have Leia, Artoo, Threepio and Lando in one corner, The Rise of Skywalker also unites our newfound heroes – namely Rey, Finn, and Poe Dameron – for the adventure of a lifetime. There’s also two new faces joining the mix for Episode IX: Jannah (Naomi Ackie) and Zorii Bliss (Keri Russell), the latter of whom is described as a “criminal and old friend” to Poe Dameron. Will her presence sink any hopes of a Finn-Poe romance? Time will tell.

Lando and the rest of the gang will come together one last time when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker makes its global debut on December 19th. It’ll make its way across the pond in time for a U.S. release on December 20th, so save the date. You’ll want to see this one ASAP, lest you run the risk of encountering spoilers.