We’ve only got a few months to go now before Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the ninth installment in the main saga of the long-running franchise, brings the story that George Lucas started with A New Hope in 1977 to its conclusion. And while the recently-released trailer definitely heightened the buzz and sense of expectation surrounding the movie, it looks like behind the scenes, things aren’t going so smoothly.

Of course, Star Wars has one of the most passionate fanbases out of any media franchise and they certainly aren’t afraid to make their opinions known. Especially when it comes to the Disney era. After all, The Force Awakens was criticized from certain quarters for failing to bring anything new to the table and The Last Jedi ended up as the most divisive Star Wars movie yet after making some very controversial changes to the established mythology.

Now, it’s sounding like The Rise of Skywalker is struggling to find a comfortable middle ground as apparently, it’s set to undergo some major reshoots. Of course, reshoots are pretty common for any blockbuster nowadays but according to entertainment journalist Art Tavana, Disney will be reshooting entire scenes and apparently, “things aren’t looking good” right now for the pic.

I’m being told that Disney is reshooting scenes for Star Wars (don’t quote me). Things aren’t looking good. Too many variables and audiences to please. George Lucas as a creative consultant seems like a very likely occurrence—though there’s no telling how much say he’ll have.

Given that the film will see the return of quite a few Original Trilogy stars, including Mark Hamill as Luke, Billy Dee Williams as Lando Calrissian, and Ian McDiarmid as Emperor Palpatine, it’s not hard to see how things might be getting a bit messy. Throw in the fact that Leia Organa will appear via unused footage of Carrie Fisher and it’s understandable that Abrams might be struggling to piece everything together.

Of course, there are also all the Sequel Trilogy regulars to account for as well, meaning that Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will have a lot of character arcs to tie up and a lot of different types of fans to please. Let’s just hope it’s able to conclude the saga properly when it hits theaters on December 20th.