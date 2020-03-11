Home / movies

Star Wars Fans Are Furious With The Rise Of Skywalker Novel

By 1 hour ago
x

There’s no middle ground when it comes to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and if you thought that the movie was controversial, wait until you read the novelization!

J.J. Abrams’ last entry in the Skywalker Saga and Disney’s Sequel Trilogy was supposed to amend the mistakes of the past and unite the divided fandom of the galaxy far, far away. Instead, most of the critics bashed the movie for its fan-service moments and use of nostalgic elements to provoke the viewers’ emotions. Among the fandom, though, The Last Jedi loyalists obviously hated the film since it backtracked from all the things Rian Johnson set up in the narrative. Other people, meanwhile, criticized The Rise of Skywalker for being too inconclusive or rushed, leaving much to be desired in terms of character developments and plot resolutions.

As such, all eyes were on the official novelization to shed light on some of Episode IX‘s mysteries and enigmas. While the book did just that, many fans couldn’t help but further express their disappointment and anger towards these controversial revelations. Namely, it was pretty jarring to hear that the resurrected Palpatine was, in fact, a clone and that Rey’s father wasn’t really his son, which makes the story’s protagonist half-Sheev Palpatine and somehow his daughter?

At this point, we’ve given up asking, but it seems that some fans are having a difficult time letting go, and they’ve taken to social media to criticize the storytellers behind the last chapter in the story of Skywalkers:

New Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Images Reveal Deleted Scenes
1 of 18
  

Click to skip

  • MORE FROM THE WEB

Click to zoom 

It seems that if Lucasfilm wants to sell fans a different story than what we already got in the theatrical version, they’re going to have to try a little harder than this. Besides, this all goes to prove that Disney should’ve postponed the film to flesh out the narrative after J.J. abruptly took over from Colin Trevorrow, who was dropped due to creative differences with Kathleen Kennedy.

At any rate, the movie is out now and there’s nothing anyone can do to retcon the controversial conclusion. If you haven’t already watched Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, though, you can buy the Blu-ray edition when it releases on March 31st.

Source: MovieWeb

Tags:
Comment

MORE NEWS FROM THE WEB

All Posts
Loading more posts...