This week marks the long-awaited release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the ninth and final installment in the long-running sci-fi series started by George Lucas in 1977. There’s virtually no way that the movie will be able to live up to the expectations that surround it though, with director J.J. Abrams even admitting that the concluding chapter in the saga isn’t going to please everyone.

The end of the main Star Wars arc faces a tough balancing act of wrapping up story threads from both the original and most recent trilogies, as well as attempting to avoid the kind of backlash that greeted The Last Jedi, with Rian Johnson delivering what was without a doubt the most controversial entry in the storied history of the franchise.

Reviews are now coming in for The Rise of Skywalker and they’ve been mixed to say the least. Some critics have been praising the action and world-building, while others have been quick to point out Abrams’ heavy reliance on recognizable iconography and fan service, which could have been a direct result of The Last Jedi’s decision to veer away from the established mythology.

EW Reveals New Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Images 1 of 9

Click to skip















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The movie is currently sitting at a middling 57% on Rotten Tomatoes, which is the second-lowest score for a live-action Star Wars effort behind only The Phantom Menace, which isn’t good news. Regardless, The Rise of Skywalker will still easily cross the billion-dollar mark at the box office, and despite what the critics are saying, it’s been reported that the sci-fi blockbuster was greeted with a standing ovation following the recent Hollywood premiere.

While these sort of back-slapping ceremonies shouldn’t be taken too seriously, Abrams will no doubt be pleased that at least one packed theater voiced their approval for his work. It looks like Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is going to be yet another divisive chapter in the Star Wars canon though, so the director should probably savor the standing ovation that greeted the premiere before the fans swamp the internet with their thoughts.