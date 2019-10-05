Ever since we first heard his laugh at the end of the first trailer that released back in April, we’ve been left to wonder how exactly Emperor Palpatine fits into the narrative of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The incoming trailer for Episode IX may just reveal his introduction in the movie though, as well as who it is that first discovers he’s still alive. At least, that’s according to this new leak.

Making Star Wars has a history of sharing reliable scoops about the saga and in their latest video they outline a scene that’s apparently due to be featured in the new trailer. According to the site’s founder Jason Ward, we’ll see that Kylo Ren is the first to encounter the former Emperor.

The clip will feature the Supreme Leader of the First Order meeting a mysterious old man sitting in what appears to be a “cross-vertical med chair that he’s strapped into.” Kylo will try to kill him with his lightsaber, but Palpatine is unfazed and said to laugh at him – the laugh from the first trailer perhaps? – and makes his identity known.

If we can trust this info, then it adds up with some other leaks that’ve come our way in the past. For instance, We Got This Covered has previously reported that Darth Sidious will attempt to take Kylo under his wing in Rise, with aims to coax Rey over to the Dark Side, too. What’s more, Palpatine being plugged into some sort of life-support also could confirm our scoop that the villain never actually died in Return of the Jedi and has been recovering in hiding all this time.

A tweet from the official Star Wars Twitter account has got fans wondering if the trailer will be with us on October 14th, but even if that’s not the case, the pattern established by the previous two movies in the Sequel Trilogy suggests it’ll drop sometime this month before Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker arrives in full on December 20th.