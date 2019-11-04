Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker TV Spot Offers One Last Look

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is getting ever closer, with fans becoming more and more desperate to see the incoming Episode IX, which will be with us in about seven weeks’ time. Just to keep your hype levels high, though, here’s a new TV spot that repackages some clips we’ve seen in previous trailers.

The 30-second promo begins with Finn’s narration about how “the Force brought us together,” which is followed by a few shots of our heroes united. Rey and Chewie piloting the Millennium Falcon, Finn and Poe blasting Stormtroopers side by side and, most notably, the emotional shot of Rey and Leia embracing.

“This film may contain scenes that are too intense for younger viewers,” the voiceover warns at the end. Honestly, I’m pretty sure there’ll be scenes that’ll be too intense for mature viewers, too. That C-3PO sequence played at the end of the spot, for example, looks to be a real tear-jerker. If you don’t get a wobbly bottom lip when the droid says he’s taking one last look at his friends, then you’re a Sith.

We don’t yet know who’s going to live or die, of course, but we should definitely go in expecting some major characters to meet their fate in the movie. This Threepio clip suggests he might make a noble sacrifice while the tragic death of Carrie Fisher a few years ago may tell us that Leia will become one with the Force as well. No doubt there’ll be a few surprises, too.

Like the theme of this trailer tells us, Rise will take the opportunity to bring the characters together for much of the runtime, in contrast to the previous two films that’ve kept them largely apart. This way it should be a lot more impactful when the Skywalker saga ends and we have to say goodbye.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on December 20th.