There were all sorts of rumors floating around about fan favorite characters returning in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and sure enough, many of them turned out to be true. While we didn’t get to see a lot of them in the flesh, one awesome scene near the end had numerous familiar figures make a brief vocal cameo.

If you’ll recall, just when all hope seems lost and it looks like the Emperor may emerge victorious over Rey, she hears the voices of many of the Jedi who have come before her, giving her words of encouragement and strength to continue on and eventually defeat Palpatine. But as great as this moment was, it turns out it was actually somewhat spoiled beforehand. And we mean way beforehand, as it was actually spoiled in the film’s first trailer.

As you surely remember, there was a scene in the preview where Rey’s staring down Kylo’s TIE fighter and Luke says: “A thousand generations live in you now, but this is your fight.” At the time, it didn’t seem to mean a whole lot. Or at least, it didn’t appear to have much to do with the plot, but in hindsight, it turns out that that’s exactly how Rey defeated the Emperor – thanks to the help of those Jedi who came before her that gave her the strength to continue on.

Of course, it’s not like anyone could’ve figured this out back when the first trailer dropped, so perhaps it’s not really a big deal that it spoiled one of the film’s most crucial moments, but it’s still interesting to look back and see what other hints the marketing may’ve revealed that people just didn’t pick up on at the time. Especially since Disney tried oh so very hard to keep things under wraps.

But tell us, going back to the trailers now after having seen the film, have you caught anything else that might’ve spoiled Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker? Even if you didn’t realize it back then? Let us know by dropping a comment down below.