‘Star Wars: Rogue Squadron’ still listed for December 2023 release

We haven’t heard a peep out of Star Wars: Rogue Squadron since the project was placed into cold storage back in November of last year, and even the rumor mill has remained suspiciously quiet.

Patty Jenkins had been praising Disney and Lucasfilm for the level of freedom she’d been handed to develop her intergalactic fighter pilot epic, only for creative differences to be cited as the reason why the studio decided to hit the brakes on the first feature to take place after the conclusion of the Skywalker Saga.

Jenkins was at least able to keep herself busy by pivoting towards Wonder Woman 3, but an updated release schedule from Disney reveals that Rogue Squadron is still penciled in to hit theaters in December 2023, as you can see below.

Disney has released an updated theatrical film slate. pic.twitter.com/D8myBcn86d — One Take News (@OneTakeNews) February 25, 2022

While there’s every chance it’s nothing more than an oversight, it remains interesting that the Mouse House would outline when we’ll be seeing the biggest movies on the docket right through to 2028’s Avatar 5, without removing the Star Wars spinoff entirely.

Maybe Rogue Squadron is back on the table, perhaps even with another director steering the ship, or maybe it’s simply a case of outdated information being relayed to the public. Either way, we’ve very curious to see if the troubled movie ends up roaring back to life in the near future, if it even does at all.