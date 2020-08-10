Disney Reportedly Wants To Fix Star Wars With A Luke Skywalker Movie

Under the House of Mouse, the Star Wars fandom has become more divided than ever before. But apparently, Lucasfilm is willing to fix this, even if it means that they have to reboot the entire Sequel Trilogy timeline.

While some fans were already mad at Disney for recycling A New Hope with a new coat of paint in The Force Awakens, it wasn’t until Rian Johnson’s The Last Jedi that the divisiveness tore through the fanbase. Lucasfilm attempted to redeem their take on the franchise through The Rise of Skywalker, a movie solely written to cater to fan requests, but the result backfired in the company’s face and Episode IX ended up just as controversial as its predecessor, if not more. J.J. Abrams’ concluding act also ended up as the lowest-grossing movie of the Sequel Trilogy.

Lucasfilm has already marketed The Rise of Skywalker as the last movie in the Skywalker Saga, so one would assume that it’s time to move on. It seems, though, that the studio wants to retell the story and amend its errors. While we advise taking the following with a grain of salt, YouTuber Overlord DVD is now claiming that Disney intends to get rid of Kathleen Kennedy, and as soon as they do that, they’ll bring back George Lucas to revise the Sequel Trilogy, starting with a movie that features Luke Skywalker 10 years after the events of Return of the Jedi.

In this new timeline, Ben Solo will still turn to the dark side, but Luke will have nothing to do with it. Apparently, this is all part of Lucasfilm’s attempt to wipe the slate clean and start fresh. And what better way to do that than bring back Luke Skywalker, one of the epicenters of controversy in the sequels for his character arc in Episode VIII?

While there’ve been reports about how Disney wants to sack Kathleen Kennedy, we can’t help but feel that a Star Wars reboot may be a bit of a stretch, especially now that so much time has passed. But one way or another, we’ll know for sure when Lucasfilm eventually steps forward with their plans for the future of the galaxy far, far away and its fans.