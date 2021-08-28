Star Wars Ship Names

Space-based films wouldn’t be the same without a fleet of ships to match and Star Wars is no exception. Throughout the nine main films and other side stories that have been released on the big screen, there has been quite a fleet of crafts showcased, without mentioning all the other Star Wars properties be it TV or games.

Most of the craft in Star Wars can be broken down into categories dictated by their purpose. Some craft is made for offense and dogfighting situations while others are used for things like carrying cargo, transport, or reconnaissance. Along with these, there are also the super ships that dwarf all else in size and usually power also.

If you’ve been wondering how many ships are in the Star Wars universe and what they’re all called, here is our most complete list of ships from the Star Wars franchise.

All The Ships in Star Wars

There are plenty of ships in Star Wars, well over 100 in fact. Here are all the different ship titles we could find by scouring the resources freely available on the web.

Fighters

TIE Fighter

TIE Advanced

TIE Bomber

First Order Special Forces TIE Fighter

The Defender

TIE Striker

TIE Interceptor

TIE Silencer

TIE/RP Reaper

Vulture Droid

NSSIS Class Clawcraft

T-47 Airspeeder

Sith Infiltrator

Naboo N-1 Starfighter

Naboo Royal Cruiser

ETA-2 Jedi Starfighter

Delta-7 Jedi Starfighter

ARC-170 Starfighter

Kom’rk Class Fighter

A-Wing

B-Wing

U-Wing

Y-Wing

X-Wing

V-Wing

MG-100 StarFortress Bomber

Cloud Car

Shuttles and Cargo Ships

Solar Sailer

Lambda Class Imperial Shuttle

Delta Class T-3C Shuttle

Upsilon Class Command Shuttle

Zeta Class Imperial Shuttle

Republic Cruiser

CR90 Corvette

J-Type 327 Nubian Royal Starship

J-Type Star Skiff

H-Type Nubian Yacht

HWK-290

Resistance Transport

AA-9 Coruscant Freighter

VCX-100 Light Freighter

YT-2400 Light Freighter

YT-1300 Light Freighter “Millennium Falcon”

Dynamic Class Freighter

Baleen Class Heavy Freighter

Rogue Shadow

Outbound Flight

Firespray-31 Class Patrol and Attack Craft “Slave 1”

The Razor Crest

Coronet

Quadjumper

Corona Class Armed Frigate

Low Altitude Assault Transport / Republic Attack Gunships

Atmospheric Assault Lander

The Ghost

Cruisers and Battleships

Imperial Star Destroyer

Super Star Destroyer

Venator Class Star Destroyer

Interdictor Class Star Destroyer

Separatist Dreadnought

Republic Attack Cruiser

Fulminatrix

The Finalizer

Providence Class Star Destroyer “Invisible Hand”

Trade Federation Battleship

Nebulon B Frigate

Home One

Trade Federation Landing Ship

Subjugator Class Heavy Cruiser

MC75 Star Cruiser

C-ROC Gozanti Class Cruiser

GR-75 Medium Transport

Hammerhead Corvette

Radiant VII

Luxury 3000

Tantive IV

MC85 Star Cruiser

Super Weapons and Large Stations

Death Star

Death Star II

Starkiller Base

World Devastator

Sun Crusher

Centerpoint Station

The Wheel

Star Forge

Speeders

V-4X-D Ski Speeder

X-34 Landspeeder

XJ-6 Airspeeder

T-16 Skyhopper

T-47 Airspeeder

Rey’s Speeder

Speeder Bike

Razalon FC-20 Speeder Bike

Barc Speeder

Swoop Bike

Walkers and Tanks

AT-AT Walker

AT-ACT Walker

AT-ST Walker

AT-TE Walker

AAT Battle Tank

HAVW A6 Juggernaut

TX-224 GAVW Occupier

Multi-Troop Transport

Land Vehicles

General Grievous’s Tsmeu-6 Wheel bike

Jabba The Hutt’s Barge

Desert Skiff

First Order Snowspeeder

Single Trooper Aerial Platform

EasyRide Coruscant Air Taxi

Sebulba’s Podracer

Anakin’s Podracer

74-Z Speeder Bike

Sandcrawler

Water Vehicles