Star Wars Ship Names
Space-based films wouldn’t be the same without a fleet of ships to match and Star Wars is no exception. Throughout the nine main films and other side stories that have been released on the big screen, there has been quite a fleet of crafts showcased, without mentioning all the other Star Wars properties be it TV or games.
Most of the craft in Star Wars can be broken down into categories dictated by their purpose. Some craft is made for offense and dogfighting situations while others are used for things like carrying cargo, transport, or reconnaissance. Along with these, there are also the super ships that dwarf all else in size and usually power also.
If you’ve been wondering how many ships are in the Star Wars universe and what they’re all called, here is our most complete list of ships from the Star Wars franchise.
All The Ships in Star Wars
There are plenty of ships in Star Wars, well over 100 in fact. Here are all the different ship titles we could find by scouring the resources freely available on the web.
Fighters
- TIE Fighter
- TIE Advanced
- TIE Bomber
- First Order Special Forces TIE Fighter
- The Defender
- TIE Striker
- TIE Interceptor
- TIE Silencer
- TIE/RP Reaper
- Vulture Droid
- NSSIS Class Clawcraft
- T-47 Airspeeder
- Sith Infiltrator
- Naboo N-1 Starfighter
- Naboo Royal Cruiser
- ETA-2 Jedi Starfighter
- Delta-7 Jedi Starfighter
- ARC-170 Starfighter
- Kom’rk Class Fighter
- A-Wing
- B-Wing
- U-Wing
- Y-Wing
- X-Wing
- V-Wing
- MG-100 StarFortress Bomber
- Cloud Car
Shuttles and Cargo Ships
- Solar Sailer
- Lambda Class Imperial Shuttle
- Delta Class T-3C Shuttle
- Upsilon Class Command Shuttle
- Zeta Class Imperial Shuttle
- Republic Cruiser
- CR90 Corvette
- J-Type 327 Nubian Royal Starship
- J-Type Star Skiff
- H-Type Nubian Yacht
- HWK-290
- Resistance Transport
- AA-9 Coruscant Freighter
- VCX-100 Light Freighter
- YT-2400 Light Freighter
- YT-1300 Light Freighter “Millennium Falcon”
- Dynamic Class Freighter
- Baleen Class Heavy Freighter
- Rogue Shadow
- Outbound Flight
- Firespray-31 Class Patrol and Attack Craft “Slave 1”
- The Razor Crest
- Coronet
- Quadjumper
- Corona Class Armed Frigate
- Low Altitude Assault Transport / Republic Attack Gunships
- Atmospheric Assault Lander
- The Ghost
Cruisers and Battleships
- Imperial Star Destroyer
- Super Star Destroyer
- Venator Class Star Destroyer
- Interdictor Class Star Destroyer
- Separatist Dreadnought
- Republic Attack Cruiser
- Fulminatrix
- The Finalizer
- Providence Class Star Destroyer “Invisible Hand”
- Trade Federation Battleship
- Nebulon B Frigate
- Home One
- Trade Federation Landing Ship
- Subjugator Class Heavy Cruiser
- MC75 Star Cruiser
- C-ROC Gozanti Class Cruiser
- GR-75 Medium Transport
- Hammerhead Corvette
- Radiant VII
- Luxury 3000
- Tantive IV
- MC85 Star Cruiser
Super Weapons and Large Stations
- Death Star
- Death Star II
- Starkiller Base
- World Devastator
- Sun Crusher
- Centerpoint Station
- The Wheel
- Star Forge
Speeders
- V-4X-D Ski Speeder
- X-34 Landspeeder
- XJ-6 Airspeeder
- T-16 Skyhopper
- T-47 Airspeeder
- Rey’s Speeder
- Speeder Bike
- Razalon FC-20 Speeder Bike
- Barc Speeder
- Swoop Bike
Walkers and Tanks
- AT-AT Walker
- AT-ACT Walker
- AT-ST Walker
- AT-TE Walker
- AAT Battle Tank
- HAVW A6 Juggernaut
- TX-224 GAVW Occupier
- Multi-Troop Transport
Land Vehicles
- General Grievous’s Tsmeu-6 Wheel bike
- Jabba The Hutt’s Barge
- Desert Skiff
- First Order Snowspeeder
- Single Trooper Aerial Platform
- EasyRide Coruscant Air Taxi
- Sebulba’s Podracer
- Anakin’s Podracer
- 74-Z Speeder Bike
- Sandcrawler
Water Vehicles
- Bongo Submarine
- AT-AT Swimmer
- Gondola Speeder
- Wookie Flying Catamaran