‘Star Wars’ stans once more state the case for the return of a prequel-era icon

Though it has been 17 years since the release of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, fans’ affection for a particular prequel character remains undiminished, and keeps them yearning for more.

Inlhia took to the r/StarWars subreddit to demand the return of a certain Jedi: Mace Windu (Samuel L. Jackson), stating, “Windu should come back because his death was cheap and cheesy.”

The OP was incensed that one of the greatest Jedi knights in the galaxy met a demise that they feel is beneath his dignity. In light of Emperor Palpatine’s preposterous return, the OP argues that Windu coming back despite an epic fall may not be so absurd after all.

The sentiment was echoed in another thread by jak-80, who wrote, “A Mace Windu series would be very cool […] have him survive ‘the fall’ go on the run, and become this old man that’s battling anger and guilt of having failed at killing Palpatine.”

Windu from StarWars

Skelter89 had no problem with Mace’s exit. The Jedi Master was electrified by Palpatine, lost his hand in battle, and fell from a pulverizing height.

Visionary_Viper finds the never-ending resurrection of deceased Star Wars favorites tiresome, and held that heroic characters don’t have to go down in a proverbial blaze of glory.

There’s no doubt that Mace Windu captured the imagination of Star Wars fans in a way that makes them want to see him explored in other contexts. Perhaps there’s something to be learned from the envious and Machiavellian Anakin Skywalker’s treachery. There’s no dignity in betrayal. It is invariably a humiliating and traumatic experience.