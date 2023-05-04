‘Star Wars’ supporters are stunned a legendary hero lived their entire life on max difficulty

A lot of Jedi Knights had it pretty easy. Some just hung out at the Jedi Temple on Coruscant making sure the archives were in order, others took care of training the younglings, and plenty seemed content to just chill out and stay in touch with the Force. However, a special few Jedi really threw themselves into the action, often ending up with missing limbs, scars, or meeting a grisly end.

Perhaps the biggest Jedi badass of all time is none other than Obi-Wan Kenobi, who Star Wars fans have recognized as living their life on expert difficulty:

Image via Reddit

There just isn’t another Jedi who squared off against and bested this array of villains, with his victory list including (but not limited to) Darth Maul, Jango Fett, General Grievous, and beating Anakin once at the height of his Jedi powers, and again later when he was Darth Vader. Even his final bout with Vader in A New Hope was only technically a loss, as he chose to lay down his weapon and become one with the Force.

Replies are quick to name him as the Jedi GOAT, pointing out that even despite these many duels, he never lost a limb or suffered a serious injury. Others go on to say that despite this impressive Jedi career, he wasn’t necessarily the most talented duelist or the strongest in the Force, but he fought smartly, triumphed over adversity, and tried his best to keep his cool.

We also can’t ignore his many duels in The Clone Wars and later in Rebels, with his moving final showdown against Darth Maul on Tatooine showing that he didn’t just have the skills, but fought with the kindness befitting a true Jedi Master.