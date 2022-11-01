‘Star Wars’ supporters question if a change in personnel would have altered a pivotal prequel outcome

Star Wars fans are pondering whether or not it would have made a difference if another Jedi had battled Anakin Skywalker in Revenge of the Sith.

The discussion arose in the r/StarWars subreddit when Redditor bruhchow posted a still photo of Mace Windu holding his lightsaber over a defeated Darth Sidious as Anakin looked on. The Redditor posed the question, “How would this scene have ended if Obi-Wan/Yoda had been there instead of Mace Windu?”

Nerdhistorian held that Mace Windu was the best Jedi knight for the fight and argued that Master Yoda and Obi-Wan Kenobi were just as likely to have been betrayed by Anakin.

SlappyHI believes that Yoda and Obi-Wan were unlikely to have held their own against Darth Sidious and Anakin but thought that Windu might have prevailed with backup from Yoda and Plo Koon.

StealthyWaffle argued that Yoda over Obi-Wan had more influence over Anakin than Mace Windu and might have been able to change his mind about betraying the Jedi. However, they felt that neither was a match for Darth Sidious.

Evening_Selection944 suggested that Darth Sidious’ coup d’état might have been avoided entirely if the Jedi had jailed him and had him stripped of his position via the legal system.

I_Ask_Random_Things believes that Obi-Wan wouldn’t have lasted long against Darth Sidious and Yoda would have been forced to retreat because of Sidious’ allies. However, they also felt that Anakin would have backed Yoda against Darth Sidious and the pair would have defeated him.

Most fans recognize that Mace Windu was on the verge of victory over Darth Sidious. He would have defeated him handily had it not been for Anakin stabbing him in the back. Perhaps the only thing that might have plausibly changed the outcome was Anakin keeping his oath to the Jedi, but that choice was made long before this fateful moment.

