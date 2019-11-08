New Star Wars Novel May Be Teasing A Finn/Poe Relationship

FinnPoe has to be the most popular Star Wars Sequel Trilogy “ship” amongst fans online, with many hoping that the former Stormtrooper and ace pilot might evolve their friendship into something more by the time the credits roll on The Rise of Skywalker. We’ve had no official confirmation of whether this is on the cards or not, but this new novel may just hint that it could happen, after all.

Star Wars: Resistance Reborn, set in between The Last Jedi and Episode IX, is out now from author Rebecca Roanhorse. It’s a must-read for those who can’t wait for the trilogy-closer – as well as those looking for signs that FinnPoe will happen. One key exchange sees Poe taking the opportunity to ask Finn some personal questions about his relationships with Rey and Rose. In it, Finn clarifies that he’s only “friends” with both of them.

Here’s the extract:

Poe hesitated before he asked, “So the two of you aren’t…” Finn looked puzzled at first, but then his expression shifted to amusement. “No, nothing like that. Just friends.” “And Rose?” “Oh.” Finn shook his head no. “We talked about it, and Crait was… a moment. But that’s it. Friends there, too.”

Disney Releases 15 New Official Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Photos 1 of 16

Click to skip





























MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Both previous movies have suggested the possibility that Finn might have feelings for either of these women, but this novel outright tells us that this isn’t the case and we shouldn’t expect him to get together with Rey or Rose in Rise. Not only that, but the fact that it’s Poe who asks Finn about this may be a hint that he has a hidden agenda here and he’s really trying to find out if he’s in with a shot.

You can’t deny this is definitely the vibe given off by the way the exchange is framed. And John Boyega never stops shipping his character with Oscar Isaac’s in interviews/on social media. Isaac, for his part, is also not opposed to the idea. We don’t want to get our hopes up only to be disappointed come December, but it seem like Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker might just be heading in the direction of a FinnPoe romance.