New TV Spot For Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Features Vader’s Helmet

The charred remains of Darth Vader’s helmet feature in this newly-released TV spot for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Yes, up above you’ll be able to see Rey and Kylo Ren circling the blackened helmet that once belonged to Anakin Skywalker himself – Kylo’s late grandfather, no less.

That makes for quite the complicated relationship between Adam Driver’s would-be Sith and the former prince of darkness. Indeed, said theme has already been explored at length all throughout The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi, but next month’s Rise of Skywalker stands as the culmination not just of the Sequel Trilogy, but the entire Star Wars saga, which originally flickered into life all the way back in ’77.

Fast forward to now, and this new TV spot pinpoints the very moment when Rey and Kylo engage in a lightsaber duel next to Vader’s helmet, ultimately destroying the artifact and everything it represents.

Of course, this is by no means the only time that Rey and Ren will clash in The Rise of Skywalker; previous teasers have showcased the really rather stunning duel which takes place on the rusting remains of Death Star II. The former super-weapon now rests on an as-yet-unexplored ocean planet (or part of it, at least), which turns out to be the home of Jannah, a bow-wielding newcomer played by Naomi Ackie. Her character knows a thing or two about Orbaks, the strange space horses you saw racing across the hull of a Star Destroyer. Yes, Episode IX is gonna’ be pretty wild, and we can’t wait.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker swoops into theaters on December 20th – or December 19th, if you happen to be located in the UK.