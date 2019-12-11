Official Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Score May Contain Spoilers

The official John Williams score for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was available online… until it wasn’t.

While eager fans were able to access Episode IX‘s score via the Disney Awards website, the soundtrack has since been pulled offline – perhaps in fear of spoiling the hotly-anticipated sequel before its theatrical debut.

And though we didn’t get a chance to listen ourselves, the folks at Making Star Wars were able to grab a screenshot of the track listing, confirming there to be 23 songs in total. Among them are “Prologue,” “Battle of the Resistance,” and “Parents,” the latter of which is surely a reference to Rey’s own parentage.

Will The Rise of Skywalker finally pinpoint Rey’s family tree and, if so, will it have some deep-lying connection to an existing Star Wars character? So many questions, so few answers.

Whatever the case, the end product by John Williams is seemingly a huge Oscar contender, after his brother, Don Williams, waxed lyrical about The Rise of Skywalker‘s orchestral score, and its ability to touch on all of the many key moments from this 42-year saga. If this is to really be John Williams’ final Star Wars project, it looks likely that the legendary composer will go out on a high.

It is top to bottom music. We’ve done four days and we just scratched the surface. I think we’ve got something like 34 minutes in the canon at this point, but I can tell you that every theme that you ever heard is gonna be compiled into this last effort. Everyone: Leia, Yoda, the Phantom, the Darth, all of it. It’s gonna be in there and in his usual style, he hides them. You gotta go look for them. You’ll find them, but you gotta go look for them.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens Stateside on December 20th – 24 hours after its debut across the pond. Our advice? Limit your social media usage over the next week or so, as it won’t be long before the Star Wars spoilers come in thick and fast.